Iraqi protesters march with a sign depicting a broken statue of former dictator Saddam Hussein below another pedestal breaking showing a statue of a group of people, referring to the ruling elite, with a caption below in Arabic reading "the best way to sweep the corrupt into the dustbin of history is a fair electoral law followed by early elections", during an anti-government demonstration in the Iraqi capital Baghdad's central Tahrir Square on December 22, 2019. (AFP)

Thousands of protesters poured into the streets of Baghdad and Iraq's southern provinces Sunday, rejecting a nominee for the post of prime minister who some say is too close to Iran.

The demonstrations comes ahead a Sunday midnight deadline for naming an interim prime minister. The deadline passed without any apparent solution in sight.

The protesters closed roads in southern provinces, including oil-rich Basra, saying they won't accept the nomination of the outgoing higher education minister, Qusay al Suhail.

Iraq's leaderless uprising has roiled the country since October 1, with at least 400 people killed in the violence.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Baghdad and the predominantly Shia south to decry corruption, poor services and a lack of jobs, while also calling for an end to the political system imposed after the 2003 US-led invasion.

Pressure from the demonstrations led Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi to resign late last month, after Iraq's most powerful religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al Sistani, withdrew support for Mahdi's government.

On Friday, al Sistani, in his weekly sermon delivered by a representative, called for political blocs to form the government quickly.

Iran-born al Sistani said that the new prime minister should be accepted by the public.

Iraq's constitution requires that the parliament's largest bloc name a candidate for the premiership within 15 days of accepting the prime minister's resignation.

That deadline expired last Thursday, but was extended until midnight Sunday.

The political deadlock has been worsened by a dispute over which bloc is actually the largest in parliament.

The numbers have continued to change since last year's elections, with an unknown number of lawmakers leaving some blocs and joining others.

The Federal Supreme Court provided guidance in a statement Saturday, but stopped short of naming the largest bloc.

It said the decision should be based on parliament's first session after taking office last year.

But the court also said it would accept if two or more lists had merged to become the largest bloc in that session.

Two Iraqi officials said President Barham Saleh sent the court's response to parliament, asking the legislature to say which is the largest bloc. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in l ine with regulations.

There are currently two main blocs in Iraq's parliament: Sairoon, led by populist Shia cleric Moqtada al Sadr, and Fatah, which includes leaders associated with the paramilitary Popular Mobilization Units, headed by Hadi al Amiri.

Al Suheil was nominated for prime minister by Fatah and their allies.

Sairoon is insisting that the candidate be selected by the anti-government protesters on the street.

Anti-government protesters are calling for snap elections and a reformed electoral law that would give them greater say in how lawmakers are elected.

They consider the current draft being considered by Parliament to be inadequate.

In the northern town of Beiji, members of the Daesh terrorist group attacked Saturday night a police force protecting the oil refinery killing for policemen, according to military statement.

It added that policemen killed one attacker who was wearing an explosive belt.

