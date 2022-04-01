Fast News

The agreement includes regulation, customs, services, government procurement and electronic trade and will come into effect when signed by the countries' economy ministers and ratified.

Israeli Prime Minister met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince during the first visit by a leader of the Jewish state to the UAE in December after the two countries forged diplomatic ties. (Reuters) ()

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have concluded negotiations for a free trade agreement, after formally establishing ties in 2020.

The agreement includes 95 percent of traded products, which will be customs free, immediately or gradually, including food, agriculture and cosmetic products, as well as medical equipment and medicine, the Israeli Economy Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement included regulation, customs, services, government procurement and electronic trade and will come into effect when signed by the countries' economy ministers and ratified, the statement said, though no timetable was given.

The UAE and Israel formally established relations in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords that also included Bahrain and Morocco.

"This milestone deal will build on the historic Abraham Accords and cement one of the world’s most important and promising emerging trading relationships," United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi said on Twitter.

READ MORE: Israel’s Bennett meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince MBZ on first UAE visit

Making history in Abu Dhabi.

🇮🇱🕊🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/Z7gZrnmP1n — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) December 12, 2021

Source: Reuters