Fast News

Fresh tensions at occupied Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound as Israeli forces fire stun grenades and tear gas at Palestinians celebrating Gaza ceasefire.

Palestinians run from sound bombs thrown by Israeli police in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine at Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied Jerusalem, on May 21, 2021. (AP)

Israeli police have attacked Palestinians at occupied Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound, in the latest aggression at Islam's third holiest site and amid a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian enclave, Gaza.

Israeli police and Palestinians were engaged in ongoing violence at the site between police and protesters, reports said on Friday.

Israeli police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld alleged officers were targeted by Palestinians who threw stones and had begun "riot" suppressing measures.

Police hurled stun grenades at a group of Palestinians marching through the grounds.

Al Aqsa Mosque complex sits atop the Old City plateau known to Muslims worldwide as al Haram al Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary, and to Jews as Temple Mount.

Israeli forces attack Palestinian Muslim worshippers in occupied Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound, the third holiest site of Islam, on May 21, 2021. (AFP)

Ceasefire holds

The latest aggression on Palestinians comes as world leaders and top diplomats welcomed an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, while urging a long-term political solution to the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The site is one of the most sensitive sites in the Middle East and a buildup of Israeli onslaught there earlier in May touched off the Israel-Gaza conflict that killed 243 Palestinians an 12 Israelis.

Source: AFP