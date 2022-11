Fast News

Ahmad Amjad Shehadeh, 16, dies from an Israeli bullet that penetrated his heart in the city of Nablus, Palestine's Health Ministry says.

A 16-year-old Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Nablus, Palestine said.

The ministry also said there are four more wounded people, one of them in a very critical state.

"The outcome of the Israeli 'occupation' aggression on Nablus until 12:10 midnight: a child was killed, one was critically injured in the abdomen, and three have stable injuries," the ministry stated.

The Israeli military alleged it came under fire and responded with live fire.

Emergency personnel of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society told Anadolu Agency that Israeli soldiers opened fire on health workers who were taking care of the wounded.

Dozens of others suffered suffocation from tear gas shelling by the Israeli forces, they noted.

Outbreak of confrontations

Violence has flared this year in the occupied West Bank, where the Israeli army has launched near-daily raids.

The United Nations says more than 125 Palestinians have been killed this year across the occupied West Bank.

Israel captured the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan, and Gaza from Egypt in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Nearly 500,000 unlawful Jewish settlers currently live in the occupied West Bank in communities considered illegal by most of the international community, alongside some 2.9 million Palestinians.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies