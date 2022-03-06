Fast News

"Occupational forces" shoot dead Yamen Jafal in Abu Dis town in occupied East Jerusalem, Palestine's Health Ministry says, following the earlier Israeli shooting of a Palestinian teen.

Yamen Jafal was the second teenager shot dead by Israelis on Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Twitter)

Israeli troops have killed a 16-year-old Palestinian boy in the town of Abu Dis in occupied East Jerusalem, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

Soldiers on Sunday shot dead Yamen Jafal, who they claimed threw Molotov cocktails at an army checkpoint, the ministry said in a statement, adding Jafal was shot dead "by the occupation forces."

The Israeli army alleged two people threw Molotov cocktails at a checkpoint, saying one of them was killed and the other fled after soldiers opened fire.

Images were shared on social media of the Israeli police using tear gas in Abu Dis.

On Sunday, another Palestinian youth was killed by Israeli forces in Jerusalem's Old City. Israeli police released a statement claiming the 19-year-old wounded two police officers in a knife attack.

The Palestinian ministry identified him as Karim Jamal al Qawasmi.

Never-ending abuses

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops in recent months for allegedly attempting to carry out stabbing or car-ramming attacks. Palestinian authorities and rights groups, meanwhile, accuse Israeli forces of deliberately killing Palestinians with no risk to their lives.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in a move never recognised by the international community. Since then Israel has allowed hundreds of thousands of illegal Israelis to settle there.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is the former head of an illegal settler lobbying council that opposes Palestinian statehood.

He has ruled out any formal peace talks with Palestinians during his tenure, but said he will work to improve economic conditions in the occupied West Bank, parts of which the Palestinian Authority has civilian control over.

