Around 475,000 Jewish settlers now live in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967 (Mussa Qawasma / Reuters)

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, the scene of clashes between protesters and Israeli forces for weeks.

Shadi Omar Lotfi Salim, 41, was shot dead near Beita, the Palestinian health ministry said late on Tuesday. The Israeli army said it had opened fire at a Palestinian in the area.

Some local residents described the man slain at the entrance to Beita village near the city of Nablus as a 41-year-old plumber who was heading home from work when he was shot dead.

There were no disturbances there at the time, the locals said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said the Palestinian, carrying an iron bar, had "advanced rapidly" toward troops despite them firing warning shots in the air.

"When the suspect continued advancing, the commander fired toward the suspect," she said, adding that the incident would be investigated.

On Friday, Palestinian health officials said a 17-year-old youth was shot and killed by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank.

The shooting occurred in Nebi Saleh, a village where residents have held numerous demonstrations over the years against the expansion of a nearby Israeli settlement on what they say is their land.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa identified the teen as Mohammed Tamimi, a member of a large extended family that lives in the village.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek the area as the heartland of a future independent state.

Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal and obstacles to peace.

Source: Reuters