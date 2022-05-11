Fast News

Shireen Abu Akleh was shot in the face and died of her wounds while reporting on an Israeli army raid in Jenin town, Palestinian officials and Al Jazeera say.

Veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh was shot dead by Israeli troops as she covered a raid on the West Bank's Jenin refugee camp. (TRTWorld)

Israeli army has shot and killed an Al Jazeera reporter in the occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry and the Qatar-based news channel said.

Shireen Abu Akleh was "assassinated" on Wednesday by Israeli forces while reporting on a raid in the city of Jenin, which has seen intensified army raids in recent weeks as violence has surged, a Palestinian official said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed Abu Akleh's killing and said a second reporter, Ali Samodi, had been wounded.

In a statement, Israeli military said its troops had shot back after coming under "massive fire" in Jenin and that "there is a possibility, now being looked into, that reporters were hit - possibly by shoots fired by Palestinian gunmen".





