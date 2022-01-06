Fast News

Katyusha rockets and indirect fire target US troops stationed in Iraq's Anbar province and in eastern Syria, officials say.

Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport, an attack that coincided with the anniversary of the 2020 US killing of a top Iranian general. (AP)

Iraqi military bases hosting US troops in Iraq's western Anbar province and the capital of Baghdad have been hit by Katyusha rockets while in Syria, eight rounds of indirect fire landed inside a base with members of the US-led coalition, the Iraqi and US militaries said.

No casualties were reported in the three attacks on Wednesday, part of a series that began on Monday, the anniversary of a US air strike that killed top Iranian general Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad two years ago.

According to an Iraqi officer, an Iraqi base housing US troops in the western Anbar province was hit with five Katyusha rockets on Wednesday evening; three other rockets fell outside the base's parametre.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said US-led coalition forces at the base were forced into shelters by the barrage.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition, which is in Iraq to help fight the Daesh terror group.

Syria attacks

In eastern Syria, the rounds hit a base run by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces militants with a small coalition advisory presence. The coalition said in a statement there was minor damage.

Coalition forces, acting on intelligence, responded by firing six rounds of artillery towards the point of origin of the attack just outside the eastern town of Mayadeen, a stronghold of Iran-backed fighters, the statement said.

The statement said "Iran-supported malign actors fired ... from within civilian infrastructure with no regard for civilian safety." It said that hours earlier, US-led coalition forces had observed several launch sites near the base known as Green Village. Coalition forces conducted several strikes to eliminate the threats, it added.

US troops in Iraq

Iranian-backed militias have wanted all US troops out of the country, and many believed that would happen by the end of the year.

On Monday, two armed drones were shot down as they headed toward a facility housing US advisors at Baghdad airport. Two explosives-laden drones targeting an Iraqi military base housing US troops in western Anbar province were destroyed on Tuesday.

The 2020 US drone strike at Baghdad’s airport killed top Irani general Qassem Soleimani, who was the head of elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Pro-Iran Shia factions in Iraq have vowed revenge for the killing and have conditioned the end of attacks against the US presence in Iraq on the full exit of American troops from the country.

The US-led coalition formally ended its combat mission supporting Iraqi forces in the ongoing fight against the Daesh group last month. Some 2,500 troops will remain as the coalition shifts to an advisory mission to continue supporting Iraqi forces.

Source: AP