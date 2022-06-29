Fast News

Indirect negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers have ended without breaking a deadlock over the talks, a semiofficial Iranian news agency has reported.

The US State Department and the European Union, which is mediating the talks in Qatar, have not immediately acknowledge the end of the negotiations in Doha.

But on Wednesday, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, described the negotiations as finished and having "no effect on breaking the deadlock in the talks".

US Special Representative Rob Malley spoke to the Iranians through EU official Enrique Mora during the talks.

Mora then took messages to Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani.

Tasnim claimed that the American position did not include "a guarantee for Iran benefiting economically from the deal”, quoting what it described as unnamed "informed sources".

Deadlocked deal

"Washington is seeking to revive the (deal) in order to limit Iran without economic achievement for our country," the Tasnim report claimed.

Iran and world powers agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East and sparking a series of attacks and incidents.

Talks in Vienna about reviving the deal have been on a "pause" since March. Since the deal’s collapse, Iran has been running advanced centrifuges and rapidly growing stockpiles of enriched uranium.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies