International bodies fail to present a solution to end the Israeli assault on the besieged Gaza as IDF warplanes destroy 15 additional residential buildings and a mosque in raids on the enclave.

Smoke billows following an Israeli air strike at Gaza City on May 19, 2021. (AFP)

There has been no firm sign of an imminent ceasefire despite international calls to end 10 days of an Israeli bombardment on the besieged Gaza.

Two Palestinians were killed and eight others injured on Wednesday in Israel's continued attacks on the densely-populated enclave, raising the death toll to at least 217, including 63 children and 36 women.

Mahmoud Ishteiwi, 18, was killed in an Israeli raid on the al Zeitoun neighbourhood in southern Gaza city, while the second victim was Amena Shreir, 3, who died of her injuries after her father, mother, and sister were also killed in an Israeli air strike on their home on May 11.

Fifteen residential buildings and a mosque in Gaza were also destroyed in the raids.

One of these was a six-story residential building, which housed another mosque, as well as educational centers, and five homes.

Four more homes were destroyed in the north of the city, along with another in its central area, while three homes in Khan Yunus and one in Rafah in southern Gaza were also reduced to rubble.

Other areas were also hit by Israeli bombs, including farms.

A total of 1,500 Palestinians have been wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Nearly 450 buildings in the Gaza have been destroyed or badly damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary-care health centres, since the current conflict began, the United Nations humanitarian agency said.

Some 58,000 displaced had gone to 58 UN-run schools.

Meanwhile, the government media office in Gaza said the estimated losses from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the enclave have reached $243 million.

'Intensive behind-the-scenes discussions'

France called on Tuesday for a UN Security Council resolution on violence between Israel and Palestinian militants, as diplomats said the United States told the body a “public pronouncement right now” would not help calm the crisis.

"Our goal is to get to the end of this conflict. We are going to evaluate day by day what the right approach is. It continues to be that quiet, intensive behind-the-scenes discussions are tactically our approach at this time," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

Egypt and UN mediators also stepped up diplomatic efforts, and the UN General Assembly will discuss the violence on Thursday.

Germany called for a ceasefire and offered more aid to help Palestinians before emergency European Union talks.

However, the bloc's foreign ministers failed to agree on a joint statement on Tuesday that demands an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestine because of a veto by Hungary.

Israel's N12 TV news, quoting unidentified Palestinian sources, reported that Egypt, via "secret channels", had proposed that Israel-Gaza fighting end on Thursday morning.

Ezzat El Reshiq, a member of Hamas' political bureau who is based in Qatar, issued a statement on Tuesday saying reports that it had agreed to such a ceasefire were untrue.

“There has been no agreement reached over specific timings for a ceasefire," he said.

"We confirm that efforts and contacts are serious and are continuing and the demands of our people are known and clear."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that Israel's attacks "will continue for as long as it takes to restore calm" for all of its citizens.

US efforts to wind down Israeli offensive

President Joe Biden and administration officials encouraged Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials to wind down the bombardment of Gaza, a person with knowledge of the discussions said on Tuesday, as pressure grew on Biden to move more forcefully to stop the fighting.

Top Biden administration officials underscored to the Israelis on Monday and Tuesday that time is not on their side in terms of international objections to nine days of Israeli air strikes, and that it is in their interest to wind down the operations soon, according to the official, who was not authorised to comment publicly on the private talks and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The White House has so far resisted the calls for ramping up public pressure on Netanyahu.

It has made the calculation that Israelis will not respond to international resolutions or public demands by the US and that its greatest leverage is behind-the-scenes pressure, according to the person familiar with the administration’s discussions.

The person said that the Israelis have signalled that it is possible their military campaign could end in a matter of days.

Palestine urges ICC to investigate Israel's war crimes

The Palestinian foreign minister sent a letter on Tuesday to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) Prosecutor's Office, calling for an investigation into Israel's "war crimes" in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

According to a Twitter post by the Palestinian Mission to the Netherlands, Ambassador Rawan Sulaiman delivered the letter by hand from Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki, calling for "accountability for the war crimes and crimes against humanity that continue to be committed in Palestine, including in Sheikh Jarrah and Gaza."

"The State of Palestine continues to consistently provide the Court with information and documentation on the new and ongoing crimes falling within the jurisdiction of the Court in the context of the ongoing investigation in the situation," it added in the statement.

The recent tensions that started in occupied East Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan spread to Gaza as a result of Israeli assaults on worshippers in the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque compound and Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Also, 12 Israelis have reportedly been killed in Palestinian rocket fire from Gaza.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move never recognised by the international community.

