Health workers, first responders and hospitals often become a target of Russian and Syrian regime air strikes as bloody assault on Idlib intensifies.

A White Helmet first responder stands next to a Russian made missile after an airstrike in the town Sarmin in the northern Idlib province on March 12, 2019. (AFP)

In the past few months humanitarian workers and health facilities in northern Syria's Idlib province have been under heavy bombardment from regime and Russian planes.

Targeting health facilities is supposed to be a war crime, but last month, three more first responders were killed in what witness say was a deliberate attack.

Rescue workers are targeted so often by Syrian regime forces that there's a name for the tactic, a double tap strike.

After an initial strike, warplanes circle around and hit the target a second time, often targeting first responders.

TRT World's Sara Firth has met some of the Syrians saving lives and risking theirs in the process.

Source: TRT World