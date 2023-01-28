Fast News

The call for action comes a day after Swedish-Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan, the leader of a far-right party, once again burned a copy of Islam's holy book Quran.

The leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, Swedish-Danish extremist Paludan is pictured while holding a copy of the Quran, the central religious text of Islam, while staging a provocation outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, on January 21, 2023. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have called for European action against the repeated burning of the Quran, Islam’s holy book.

On Friday, Swedish-Danish extremist Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) Party, burned a copy of the Quran in front of a mosque in Denmark.

The anti-Islam act came days after the far-right leader burned Islam's holy book outside the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, during a police-approved protest.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned the Quran burning as “a new provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims worldwide."

'Hold perpetrators accountable'

“These acts have been repeated in a number of European capitals recently, under the pretext of freedom of expression, without a clear reaction towards stopping these practices,” the ministry said.

The ministry called on "all European governments where these extremist violations took place to urgently confront all these practices."

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah also denounced the Quran burning.

In a statement, he called for “taking immediate and serious action to stop these absurd and reprehensible acts, and repeated abuses of Muslim symbols and sanctities, and to hold the perpetrators accountable."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies