Fast News

Talking to the Guardian, former detainees talk about what happened at Riyadh Ritz-Carlton Hotel after it was used to imprison members of Saudi Arabia’s business and political elite as part of Crown Prince bin Salman’s so-called corruption purge.

FILE PHOTO: The Saudi princes arrested in the high-profile purge by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz were detained in a large function room at Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh. (AFP Archive)

Saudi Arabian guards who were involved in the detention of scores of the kingdom’s economic and political elite at Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel in a so-called corruption crackdown are reported to also have been connected to the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi in Istanbul.

A report published by the Guardian newspaper on the third anniversary of the Saudi purge has shared some details provided by detainees of the luxury prison.

Critics had decried the campaign that began in 2017 as a shakedown and power play by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is aiming to overhaul the way the deeply conservative kingdom is run and wean it off dependence on oil revenues.

The round up began with the phone calls to the targets summoning them for an alleged meeting with either Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman or King Salman bin Abdulaziz, according to unnamed sources who were detained in the crackdown.

Others were also told that royal court officials would meet with them at their homes, but instead, security guards came and took them to the hotel, which was converted into a five-star prison.

The sources said they were tortured under the supervision of two ministers, who are said to be close confidants of the Saudi Crown Prince.

“This was about consolidating his rule, plain and simple. It came before the Khashoggi atrocity, and the fact that he got away with it allowed him to do the latter. The same guards involved in the Ritz were involved in the killing. History won’t be kind to MBS on either,” one of the sources said.

READ MORE: Justice remains elusive two years after Khashoggi's brutal murder

Gruesome murder of Khashoggi

Jamal Khashoggi – a Washington Post columnist and a critic of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was last seen at the Saudi consulate on October 2, 2018, where he had gone to obtain documents for his impending wedding.

Turkish officials believe his body was dismembered and removed from the building, while his remains have not been found.

After denying any involvement in Khashoggi's disappearance for two weeks, Saudi Arabia later said that investigations showed Khashoggi died in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul after a fight with people he met there.

Activists and human rights groups have said the murder was premeditated and carried out upon directives of Crown Prince bin Salman, a charge Riyadh denies.

"Torturers were all Saudi"

One source said that after arriving at the Ritz-Carlton, "The first night everyone was blindfolded and nearly everyone was exposed to what Egyptian intelligence calls 'night of the beating.' People were asked if they knew why they were there. No one knew. Most were beaten, some badly beaten. In a stress position (one's toes sticking to the wall. "There were people attached to the wall. It lasted for hours and the torturers were all Saudi." said.

The source said that the next day an interrogation was initiated, especially about assets outside the country, and that some people were threatened with disclosure of information about their private life, such as cheating on their spouses.

The source noted that only those who made the interrogation did not have enough information about the functioning of the financial world, and they thought that all their assets were kept in cash.

Another source said officials of Swiss banks at one point suspected transactions and stopped some transfers.

Underlining that Mohammed bin Salman insisted that the people whose wealth was confiscated were criminals of corruption, it was emphasised that the Saudi authorities claimed $107 billion were recovered from 87 people.

However, one of the sources who spoke to the newspaper said that the amount of the confiscated money was close to $ 28 billion and that the incident broke trust between the monarchy and the Saudi business world.