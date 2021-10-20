Fast News

An explosion hits Syrian regime army bus in Damascus killing at least 13 people, media reports say.

People clean debris at the site of an explosion in central Damascus, Syria October 20, 2021. (Reuters)

A bomb attack on Syrian regime army bus in Damascus has killed at least 13 people.

AFP quoting regime news agency reported that two explosive devices targeted a passing bus"on a key bridge in the capital on Wednesday.

Three people were also wounded.

Images released by Reuters showed a burning bus and regime said it was a bomb squad defusing a third device that had been planted in the same area.

Damascus had been mostly spared such violence in recent years, especially since troops and allied militia retook the last significant rebel bastion near the capital in 2018.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies