Fast News

Israeli soldiers shoot dead 20-year-old Palestinian man in occupied West Bank while as three rockets are fired towards occupied Golan Heights, Israeli military says.

The unusual rocket fire from Syria comes amid tensions sparked by Israeli raids on Al Aqsa Mosque. (AFP)

Rockets have been fired from Syria after Israel began calling up police and army reservists following attacks that killed three people, including an Italian tourist, and earlier rocket fire from Lebanon and besieged Gaza.

Also on Saturday, Israeli troops shot and killed a 20-year-old Palestinian man in occupied West Bank, Palestine's Health Ministry said.

Ahed Salim, 20, was hit in the chest and belly by live fire in Azzun near Qalqilyah, the ministry said in a brief statement, without giving further details.

Despite appeals for restraint, violence has surged since Israeli police stormed twice the Al Aqsa Mosque — Islam's third-holiest site — on Wednesday, savagely beating worshippers and detaining hundreds.

Israeli actions sparked rocket fire from besieged Gaza and southern Lebanon followed by Israeli bombarded on both Gaza and Lebanon.

Late on Saturday three rockets were fired from Syria, the Israeli army said.

"One of the rockets crossed into Israeli territory and landed in open areas in the southern Golan Heights" which are occupied by Israel, the army said.

Fragments of another destroyed missile fell into Jordanian territory near the Syrian border, Jordan's military reported.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket launches, which caused no damage or casualties.

In Syria, an adviser to regime leader Bashar al Assad described the rocket strikes as "part of the previous, present and continuing response to the brutal enemy."



The Israeli violence and rocket fire comes as the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, Jewish Passover, and Christian Easter coincide.

READ MORE: Türkiye can't remain silent over threats to status quo of Al Aqsa: Erdogan

Why is Al Aqsa Mosque compound a flashpoint in Israeli-Palestinian conflict? pic.twitter.com/J5AUDWo93O — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 8, 2023

Israel mobilises troops

Israeli police said four reserve battalions of border police would be deployed in city centres from Sunday.

Israel confirmed late on Saturday it had mobilised soldiers to support the police, and that it would tighten entry restrictions into Israel for Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and blockaded Gaza, in particular workers.

Palestinians accuse Israel of systematically working to Judaise occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, and obliterate its Arab and Islamic identity.

Violence emanating from decades of Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands has intensified since the new government of veteran PM Netanyahu took power in December, a coalition with extreme right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

Israel occupied the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. It vacated from Gaza in 2005 and has since imposed a harsh blockade from land, air and sea on the tiny Palestinian enclave.

Over 700,000 illegal Israeli settlers now live in the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

READ MORE: Israeli warplanes strike besieged Gaza, Lebanon following Al Aqsa raids

Source: TRTWorld and agencies