Fast News

Syrian regime claims it intercepted Israeli missiles over and around the capital while Israeli military allegedly hits Syrian missile batteries and radar in a fresh bout of skirmishes between the Middle East rivals.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes in war-ravaged Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. (TRTWorld)

Syrian regime air defences have shot down a number of "Israeli aggression's missiles" around the Arab country's capital Damascus, state media reported, as Israel claimed to hit regime defence facilities.

The regime air defences confronted "hostile targets" over Damascus early on Wednesday, state television reported. There was no immediate information on damages or casualties.

Israel military, however, said it targetted Syrian missile batteries, radar after an anti-aircraft missile was fired towards Israel.

"The launch of an anti-aircraft missile from Syrian territory towards Israel was identified," the Israeli military said on Twitter.

BREAKING🚨 Syria is retaliating against an Israeli missile strike on Damascus. A symbolic strike on Israeli occupied Um Al-Fahm. pic.twitter.com/CyL0yqWgdu — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾🎗 (@Partisangirl) February 9, 2022

"The missile exploded in mid-air and there was no need to intercept it."

Meanwhile, rocket warning sirens sounded in northern Israel, the Israeli military said.

The warnings sounded at about the same time as the reports from Syria.

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it claims are Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed militias led by Lebanon's Hezbollah have supported regime leader Bashar al Assad over the past decade in Syria's civil war.

READ MORE: Israel targets Syria's Latakia, causes damage

🚨 Rocket sirens in Northern Israel.



This comes after Syrian reports of Israeli Air Force strikes of Iranian targets in Syria. pic.twitter.com/pp3eKoQRvS — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) February 8, 2022

Source: TRTWorld and agencies