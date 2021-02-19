Fast News

The UAE became the first Arab country in history to place a satellite in Mars orbit.

A view shows Mars in this handout picture taken after UAE's Hope Probe entered orbit in the first Arab Mars mission February 10, 2021. Picture taken February 10, 2021. (Reuters)

Turkey's Technology and Industry Minister Mustafa Varank has congratulated the United Arab Emirates for successfully placing a spacecraft in orbit around Mars.

"The success of the United Arab Emirates Mars Mission, on which they have been investing for a long time, is worthy of appraisal," Varank said on Twitter.

Each new discovery in space has the potential of increasing international cooperation, serving to the interests of the world peace.



The success of the UAE in Hope Mission, on which they have been investing for a long time, is worthy of appraisal. Congratulations! https://t.co/fFgGqzEpNI — Mustafa Varank (@varank) February 18, 2021

Sharing Varank's tweet, Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's communications director, also commented on UAE's Mars mission saying "space is the ultimate reminder of humanity’s unity. Congratulations on this accomplishment."

Space is the ultimate reminder of humanity’s unity.



Congratulations on this accomplishment. https://t.co/DxzklTxHLd — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) February 18, 2021

The mission, called Hope Probe, reached orbit last week on its first attempt.

In a statement, the Dubai-based Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center said the spacecraft successfully entered orbit and could send healthy signals to the centre.

The 1.3-tonne observation satellite, which was sent to Mars by the H-2A rocket from the Tanegashima Space Center of Japan in July 2020, will work on weather and climate change.

The Hope Probe is tasked with providing the first-ever complete picture of the Martian atmosphere, with three state-of-the-art science instruments designed to study different aspects of the planet's atmosphere.

'Build bridges and advance our human understanding'

UAE's Minister of State for Advanced Technology Sarah al Amiri thanked Varank for the message and said: “We also believe that space exploration has always been a means to build bridges and advance our collective human understanding.”

“I wish Turkey a successful journey of discovery towards the Moon in 2023, increasing the region's contribution to space exploration,” she added.

Turkey unveiled its national space programme on February 9 and outlined the country's 10-year vision, strategies, objectives and projects on space policy.

"The primary and most important mission of the programme is to make the first contact with the Moon in our republic's centennial year [2023]," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the introductory meeting in Ankara.

The programme was prepared and will be carried out by the Turkey Space Agency (TUA).

The TUA was established by presidential decree in December 2018 that was set out in the first 100-day action plan unveiled after the Justice and Development (AK) Party's election victory in June that year.

