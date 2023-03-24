Fast News

Protesters took to the streets in the British capital to denounce Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing policies, his government's plans to overhaul the country’s judiciary and Israel's treatment of Palestinians.

The British government has released little information about Sunak’s talks with Netanyahu and no news conference has been scheduled for the two leaders. (Reuters)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has welcomed Benjamin Netanyahu at his official residence in London as protesters shouting “Shame!” In Hebrew demonstrated against the Israeli leader’s right-wing policies and his government's plans to overhaul the country’s judiciary.

Netanyahu had to pass by hundreds of protesters waving Israeli flags and waving signs calling for the defence of Israeli democracy as he arrived on Friday for talks that are expected to focus on concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme.

Netanyahu arrived in London as protesters back home in Israel blocked roads and clashed with police over his right-wing government’s plans to overhaul the judicial system.

The proposals have ignited the biggest protests in the country’s history amid rare dissent from people throughout Israeli society, including military reservists, navy veterans, high-tech businesspeople and former officials.

Netanyahu’s proposals would give his government more control over judicial appointments, weaken the Supreme Court by limiting judicial review of legislation and allow Parliament to overturn court decisions with a simple majority vote.

Israel's attorney general Gali Baharav-Miara also warned Netanyahu on Friday that he has violated the Supreme Court's conflict of interest ruling, which barred him from direct involvement in his government's divisive plans for a judicial overhaul.

The deal Netanyahu was pressed to sign in 2020 prevented him from being involved in legislative issues or key judicial appointments that could affect his ongoing trial.

“Your statement last night and any further actions by you that violate that agreement are completely illegal and in conflict of interest,” Baharav-Miara wrote in Friday's letter. “The legal situation is clear — you must avoid any involvement in measures to change the judicial system.”

The Israeli government has also been criticised for its hard-line policy toward Palestinians, including recent comments by a government minister who denied the existence of the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination.

'The need to form a front against Iran'

Netanyahu’s office said the talks with Sunak and other British officials would center on the rapidly advancing nuclear programme of Iran.

“At the centre of their meeting will be … the need to form a unified international front against Iran with the goal of stopping the nuclear program,” his office said in a statement.

As thousands of people took to the streets across Israel on Thursday, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, defiantly pledged to proceed with the judicial overhaul, hours after his coalition passed a law making it harder to remove him from office.

Netanyahu pushed back his departure to Britain early on Friday to deal with the political crisis at home.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies