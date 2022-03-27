Fast News

Qatari and Saudi top diplomats during an international forum in Doha called upon the international community to focus on conflicts in the Middle East and other regions as they do for Ukraine.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, US Senator Lindsey Graham, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Budget, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud attends the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar March 26, 2022. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have expressed regret at the lack of attention to Middle East conflicts, as the West pushes its allies to show more solidarity with Ukraine.

"The humanitarian suffering that we have seen in Ukraine, and everyone is talking about it right now... has been the suffering of a lot of countries in this region for years and nothing happened," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told a roundtable at the annual Doha Forum on Saturday.

"We have never seen a global response to address those sufferings," he added, evoking "the brutality against the Syrian people, or against the Palestinians or against the Libyans or against the Iraqis, or against the Afghans."

Ukraine 'wake-up call' for Middle East

Neither oil kingpin Saudi Arabia nor gas-rich Qatar, both close to the West but with ties to Russia, have taken a strong position for or against Moscow since it assaulted Ukraine last month.

Europe and the US hope the two countries will boost oil and gas production to help reduce Western reliance on Russian supplies.

The Qatari diplomat expressed hope that the Ukraine conflict would serve as "a wake-up call for everyone in the international community, to look at our region and to address the issues... with the same level of commitment that we have seen between Russia and Ukraine."

Hundreds of thousands of people in Yemen have been killed, directly or indirectly, and millions have been displaced as a result of its years-long conflict, in what the UN calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The war in Syria is estimated to have killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions more since it began with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011.

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy adresses Doha Forum, asking for an increase in output of energy "so everyone in Russia understands that no one can use energy as blackmail" pic.twitter.com/4u4mCP6ZsH — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) March 26, 2022

Gulf gas to avert Russia

In a video message to the Doha Forum earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Qatar, to increase natural gas production because of the conflict.

"The future of Europe rests with your efforts," he told the audience that included the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He drew comparisons between the war in his country and the conflict in Syria, where Russia's intervention in 2015 was seen as having turned the tide in regime leader Bashar al Assad's favour.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan appeared to support the Qatari position.

"The engagement of the global community... now and then, it's quite different," he said at the forum.

"The trans-Atlantic unity right now, it's commendable. But I think you have to have a much better conversation with the rest of the global community," he said, addressing the US and European officials at his side.

Source: AFP