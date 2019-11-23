Fast News

The attack comes after Turkey reached two separate deals last month with the US and Russia to pause its anti-terror operation in northern Syria to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from a planned safe zone.

A burning vehicle is seen after an attack with bomb laden vehicle in industrial zone of Tel Abyad, Syria, on November 23, 2019. (AA)

The PKK/YPG terror group killed at least three civilians and wounded 20 others in a car bomb attack in northern Syria, Turkey's Ministry of National Defence said on Saturday.

"The PKK/YPG terror organisation, which is no different from Daesh [also known as ISIS], continues to slaughter innocent civilians," the ministry said on Twitter.

It added that "baby-killer terrorists" attacked civilians at work in an industrial area of Tel Abyad district with a bomb-laden vehicle, killing three and injuring 20 others, according to initial reports.

Turkey, on October 9, launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara has reached two separate deals with the US and Russia to pause the operation in order to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from a planned safe zone, where Turkey wants to repatriate the refugees.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

