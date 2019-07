Around 150 of 300 migrants were rescued off the coast of Libya capital - here are some of the top images making the news on July 25 and 26, 2019.

We look at some of the most striking images of the day, including the tragic drownings of migrants off the coast of Libya and the record-breaking heatwave in Europe.

Bags containing the bodies of migrants who died after their wooden boat capsized off the coast of Komas, are seen in the town east of the capital Tripoli, Libya July 26, 2019. (Reuters)

People are silhouetted as they cool off in water fountains in a park, as hot summer temperatures hit Paris, France, July 25, 2019. (Reuters)

People enjoy swimming and sunbathing on a hot summer day, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 25, 2019. (Reuters)

A view shows the Russian tanker, now called Nika Spirit and formerly named Neyma, which was detained by the Ukrainian security service in the port of Izmail, Ukraine in this handout picture obtained by Reuters on July 25, 2019. (Reuters)

Supporters of opposition political parties wave flags as they listen to the speech of their leaders during a countrywide protest called "Black Day" against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Karachi, Pakistan, July 25, 2019. (Reuters)

Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest at Hong Kong International Airport, Friday, July 26, 2019. Hong Kong residents have been protesting for more than a month to call for democratic reforms and the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill. Their five central demands include direct elections, the dissolution of the current legislature, and an investigation into alleged police brutality. Clashes between protesters and police and other parties have become increasingly violent. (AP)

Puerto Rican singer Rene Perez Joglar, also known has Residente, center left in blue cap, and Bad Bunny, center dressed in pink, ride a top a vehicle in a march to celebrate the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, July 25, 2019. The 40-year-old Democrat and son of a governor, Rossello became the first governor to resign in the modern history of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory of more than 3 million American citizens. (AP)

Bailey Roth leaps over the water pit during a preliminary heat in the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Championships athletics meet, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP)

Marcelo Montiel, who works as a barber, poses for a portrait wearing his feathered costume during a Mass in honor of St. Francis Solano, in Emboscada, Paraguay, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Montiel is paying a promise to the saint for his prompt recovery from an illness. Hundreds of Catholic parishioners wear the bird-like costumes and parade down the streets to honor the 16th century saint said to possess miraculous powers. (AP)

United States' Caeleb Dressel celebrates after winning the men's 100m freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP)

A model displays a creation by Indian designer Sulakshana Monga during the India Couture Week in New Delhi, India, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP)

