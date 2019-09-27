Insight

A powerful earthquake struck the metropolis on Thursday, according to Turkey’s monitoring center. The National Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) said that a 5.8 magnitude tremor hit the Sea of Marmara at 1:59 PM.

The collapsed part of the minaret of Avcilar Haci Ahmet Tukenmez Mosque after 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Istanbul, Turkey on September 26, 2019. (Elif Ozturk / AA)

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said a 5.8 magnitude quake hit at an epicentre 70 kilometres west of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara, just south of the town of Silivri.

The tremor struck at 1059 GMT (1:59 pm local time).

Turkey lies on fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. The most devastating one in recent history, of magnitude 7.4, happened in 1999, killing more than 17,000 people.

The damaged minaret of Avcilar Haci Ahmet Tukenmez Mosque is seen after an earthquake in Istanbul, Turkey, September 26, 2019. (Murad Sezer / Reuters)

Vice President of Turkey, Fuat Oktay arrives to inspect the damage at Avcilar Haci Ahmet Tukenmez Mosque after a part of its minaret was collapsed following 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Istanbul, Turkey on September 26, 2019. (Muhammet Fatih Ogras / AA)

A view of damaged buildings at Balat district after 5.8-magnitude earthquake in Istanbul, Turkey on September 26, 2019. (Arif Hudaverdi Yaman / AA)

Three buildings, damaged after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake, are being demolished in Istanbul, Turkey on September 26, 2019. (Arif Hudaverdi Yaman / AA)

Students and teachers wait outside the Fatih Primary School buildings after 5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Istanbul, Turkey on September 26, 2019. (Ayse Nur Akcelik / AA)

Residents wait outside buildings after 5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Istanbul, Turkey on September 26, 2019. (Veli Gurgah / AA)

Attendees of signing ceremony of Ceyhan Petrochemical Industrial Zone Partnership wait outside Ciragan Palace after 5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Istanbul, Turkey on September 26, 2019. (Serhat Cagdas / AA)

Worried women try to contact their loved ones after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake strikes Istanbul, Turkey on September 26, 2019 (Elif Ozturk / AA)

People who cannot enter their houses due to the earthquake, wait at parks in Silivri district, after 5.8-magnitude earthquake in Istanbul, Turkey on September 27, 2019. (Ahmet Bolat / AA)

Istanbul Municipality and Turkish Red Crescent members distribute food and beverage to people spending overnight in parks due to the earthquake, in Silivri district, after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in Istanbul, Turkey on September 27, 2019. (Ahmet Bolat / AA)

People spend the night at parks in Silivri district, after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in Istanbul, Turkey on September 27, 2019. (Ahmet Bolat / AA)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies