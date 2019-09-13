A Democratic US presidential debate featuring Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren took place in Houston, Texas on Thursday. Brexit continued to cause chaos in the UK, and protesters in Hong Kong came up with their own crowdsourced song.

Former Vice President Joe Biden stands between Senator Bernie Sanders (L) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (R) as they both raise their hands to answer a question at the 2020 Democratic US presidential debate in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 12, 2019. (Mike Blake / Reuters)

Central American migrant families wait in Mexico to request asylum in the United States. But with a new US Supreme Court order that would block migrants from countries other than Mexico and Canada from applying for asylum at US borders, they seem to have a hard road ahead of them.

Meanwhile the satirical Ig Nobel Prizes have been awarded again this year, to projects that make people laugh, and think.

Steve Bray, an anti Brexit campaigner, right stands with fellow campaigners as they hold their placards and flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. The British government insisted Thursday that its forecast of food and medicine shortages, gridlock at ports and riots in the streets after a no-deal Brexit is an avoidable worst-case scenario. (Alastair Grant / AP)

A man dressed as a cartoon character Doraemon, joins the demonstrators to sing a theme song written by protestors "Glory to Hong Kong" at the International Finance Centre (ifc) shopping mall in Hong Kong, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Thousands of people belted out a new protest song at Hong Kong's shopping malls in an act of resistance that highlighted the creativity of demonstrators in their months-long fight for democratic freedoms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The banner reads "Five demands - not one less." (Kin Cheung / AP)

Federica Mogherini, top foreign policy official for the European Union, right, listens to Colombia's President Ivan Duque as they give a news conference in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. The EU has been an important partner with Colombia in implementing the nation's historic peace deal with leftist rebels. (Fernando Vergara / AP)

Central American migrant kids pass the time at the Pan de Vida shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, while waiting with their families to request asylum in the United States, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday that Mexico's government doesn't agree with an "astonishing" US Supreme Court order that would block migrants from countries other than Mexico and Canada from applying for asylum at US borders. (Christian Chavez / AP)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is reflected in a door of a Mercedes during her visit to the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Michael Probst / AP)

Devotees prepare to immerse huge idols of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha in the Arabian Sea, marking the end of the 10-day long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Rafiq Maqbool / AP)

A model wears a creation by Mark Fast at the Spring/Summer 2020 fashion week runway show in London, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision / AP)

Andreas Voss, left, and his son Timothy Voss, of The Netherlands, receive the Ig Nobel award in economics for testing which country's paper money is best at transmitting dangerous bacteria, at the 29th annual Ig Nobel awards ceremony at Harvard University, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Cambridge, Mass. The spoof prizes for weird and sometimes head-scratching scientific achievement are bestowed by the Annals of Improbable Research magazine, and handed out by real Nobel laureates. (Elise Amendola / AP)

Doctor Padet Siridumrong plays with his patient, two-and-a-half year-old Thai elephant Fah Jam, crippled by wire snares in 2017, before handing her over to Thai national park after two years of treatment in Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand September 12, 2019. (Soe Zeya Tun / Reuters)

Fireworks light up the sky during a celebration on the eve of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Huaian, Jiangsu province, China, September 12, 2019. (Reuters)

