The colourful festival opened its doors to comic book fans from around the world.

William Burns, left, from Menefee, Calif., dressed as "Two-Face", Raffy Haddadin as "Batman" and Hasmik Haddadin, right, as "Wonder Woman," both from Fresno, Calif., pose on Day Two at Comic-Con International on Friday, July 19, 2019, in San Diego, California. (AP)

The San Diego Comic-Con 2019 opened its doors to creators, artists, and fans between July 17 and 21 in San Diego, the US.

Many fans wore superhero costumes, resulting in a colourful display of comic book fandom.

Kyle Knox from Redding, Calif., poses as "Deadpool" on Day 1 at Comic-Con International on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in San Diego. (AP)

Gilbert Arzola from West Covina, Calif., participates in his 26th Comic-Con as dressed as Hogeta from "The Simpsons" and Dragon Ball Z Mashup pose on Day Three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego, California, the US. (AP)

Savannah Kavanaugh, of Las Vegas, dressed as Michaelangelo of "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" poses for a portrait on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego. (AP)

Wesley Son from San Diego, Calif., dressed as Zarya from "Overwatch" poses on Day Three at Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego, the US. (AP)

Grace Carlson, of Oceanside, Calif., dressed as Aayla Secura, of Star Wars, poses for a portrait on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego, the US. (AP)

Shay Williams "Bakugou," left, and Gloria Davis "Midoriya Deku" from Houston, TX and My Hero Academia on Day Three at Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego, the US. (AP)

Spartans, ODST's and Grunts from the video game "Halo" face off on Day Three at Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego, the US. (AP)

Carmel Crisologo, left, dressed as Mulan, and Christian Borgonia, dressed as Li Shang, both from San Francisco, pose for a portrait on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 19, 2019, in San Diego, the US. (AP)

Mick Hansen of Copenhagen, Denmark poses as "Thor" on Day Two at Comic-Con International on Friday, July 19, 2019, in San Diego, the US. (AP)

Jose Delgado, from San Francisco, dressed as Darth Vader Samurai poses on Day Three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego, the US. (AP)

Justine Barnes, left, and John May, from San Francisco, dressed as Marvel characters Loki and Venom pose on Day Three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego, the US. (AP)

Source: TRT World