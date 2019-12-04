Insight

NATO leaders are meeting in the English capital for a 70th anniversary summit that was marred before it started with the French president's comments that the alliance was 'brain dead'.

London is hosting NATO leaders for a summit to mark the military alliance's 70th birthday amid severe tensions between some members, which cast a shadow over the event.

The leaders are discussing how the alliance can continue to "be the bedrock of peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area," despite murmurs among some leaders that the alliance was not working.

US President Donald Trump slammed his French counterpart on Tuesday because of his remark last month that NATO was facing a "brain death" caused by US indifference to the transatlantic alliance.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street, for talks over the situation in Syria.

The leaders agreed that attacks against civilians in Syria must stop and that the fight against Daesh will continue.

Leaders of NATO alliance countries, and its secretary general, join Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the Prince of Wales for a group picture during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London, Britain December 3, 2019 as they gather to mark 70 years of the alliance. (Yui Mok / Reuters)

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Donald Trump, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President President Tayyip Erdogan and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend the annual NATO heads of government summit at the Grove Hotel in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. (Jeremy Selwyn / Reuters)

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkey's President President Tayyip Erdogan, U.S. President Donald Trump and France's President Emmanuel Macron during the photo opportunity at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019 (Yves Herman / Reuters)

France's President Emmanuel Macron looks on next to U.S. President Donald Trump during a photo opportunity at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. (Christian Hartmann / Reuters)

NATO Alliance leaders pose for a family photo during the annual NATO heads of government summit at the Grove Hotel in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. (Peter Nicholls / Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg as Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on during a welcoming ceremony at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. (Christian Hartmann / Reuters)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies