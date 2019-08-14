Every year on August 14, Pakistanis commemorate their country's independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

This year marks the 72nd anniversary of Pakistan's independence from British rule. Celebrations started the night before and have continued into August 14.

In 1947, Pakistan freed itself from British rule and became a sovereign state. This was punctuated by a mass migration of Muslims from India to Pakistan, and Hindus from Pakistan to India.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan and the leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's creation on 14 August 1947, became Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death a year later.

A boy waits for customers as he sells patriotic memorabilia, ahead of Pakistan's Independence Day, along a market in Karachi, Pakistan August 13, 2019. (Akhtar Soomro / Reuters)

Soldiers of Pakistan armed forces visit the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan, to celebrate the Independence Day in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Fareed Khan / AP)

A man sells Kashmir's flags and patriotic memorabilia ahead of Pakistan's Independence Day, along a market in Karachi, Pakistan August 13, 2019. (Akhtar Soomro / Reuters)

On August 15, 1947, during a ceremony at Lancaster House in Saint James (London), a civil commission of Pakistanis presented the flag of Pakistan. The country was created that same day, by the British Empire's recognition of the region's independence from India. (Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone / Getty Images)

Muhammad Ali Jinnah (1876 - 1948) politician, and the founder of Pakistan. Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's creation on 14 August 1947, and then as Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death. (Getty Images)

In Karachi, after the British Empire declared India independent and created Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave his investiture speech as governor general of Pakistan in the Assembly's building before the members of the new Pakistani government. The official title of governor general corresponds to the function of a head of government. (Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone / Getty Images)

Mohammed Ali Jinnah is appointed Pakistan's first governor general and Liaquat Ali Khan its first prime minister after the country gained independence. (Photo12/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

Crowds attending Eid prayers at Karachi Mosque in Pakistan in the week following independence. (Keystone / Getty Images)

7th August 1947: Muslim women boarding a train at New Delhi in India to travel to the newly independent Pakistan. (Keystone Features / Getty Images)

This file photo shows citizens checking migration information. One of the greatest mass transfers of population in the history of the world happened after the creation of two independent states, India and Pakistan. Muslims fled from India to Pakistan while Hindus moved from Pakistan into India. Hundreds of thousands of refugees have passed through the border city of Amritsar. (Bettmann / Getty Images)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies