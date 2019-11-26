Insight

Here are photos summarising the events that took place in the last 24 hours around the world.

Rescuers search at a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Thumane, western Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Rescue crews used excavators to search for survivors trapped in toppled apartment buildings after a powerful pre-dawn earthquake in Albania killed at least nine people and injured more than 600. (Visar Kryeziu / AP)

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit western Albania, killing at least nine people. Around the world: Two Catholic priests and a gardener were sentenced for sexual crimes in Argentina, Pope Francis visited Japan, and French unions and social partners discussed pension reform with France’s Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

Italian and Argentine catholic priests Nicola Corradi, Horacio Corbacho and former gardener Armando Gomez are escorted by officers to a courtroom before the hearing of their verdict in a case in which they are accused of sexual abuse, in Mendoza, Argentina November 25, 2019. Corradi was sentenced to 42 years; Corbacho to 45 years; while Gomez was sentenced to 18 years. (Maximiliano Rios / Reuters)

People march on a road during a protest as a national strike continues in Bogota, Colombia November 25, 2019. The sign says "It is not a solution to give education to the poor if they are given a poor education." (Carlos Jasso / Reuters)

Demonstrators face police officers during a protest against femicide and violence against women, in Mexico City, Mexico November 25, 2019. (Luis Cortes / Reuters)

Michael Thomas, a federal jail guard responsible for monitoring Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself, leaves federal court Monday Nov. 25, 2019, in New York. He faces charges for falsifying prison records in the hours surrounding Epstein's death. (Craig Ruttle / AP)

Democratic Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg answers media questions at the Hilton Hotel on his first campaign stop in Norfolk, Va. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. A former Republican, Bloomberg served as the mayor of New York City for three terms. (Bill Tiernan / AP)

Pope Francis shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a meeting with the diplomatic community at the prime minister's office Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (Behrouz Mehri/Pool Photo / AP)

A protester carries a photo of Moroccan rapper Gnawi outside a court where the rapper is on trial on charges of insulting the police, in Sale, Morocco, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Banner in Arabic reads "Freedom to Gnawi" and "Long live the people". Gnawi was sentenced to one year in prison which Amnesty International called "a disgraceful verdict". (Mosa'ab Elshamy / AP)

People stand on a boat as water reaches the houses after the Ticino river overflowed its banks, in Pavia, Italy, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Officials say at least seven people died as heavy rain slammed the Riviera coasts of France and Italy, trapping travelers in their cars, as well as parts of western Greece. Some roads remained closed Monday on the French Riviera, and rivers were still rising in Italy after the weekend flooding. (Antonio Calanni / AP)

Two male turkeys from North Carolina named Bread and Butter, that will be pardoned by President Donald Trump, stretch their wings as they relax in their hotel room at the Willard InterContinental Hotel, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Washington DC. The turkeys will be pardoned during a ceremony at the White House ahead of Thanksgiving. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

Protesters hold placards baring the words "Release People", shout slogans as they gather near the Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Hong Kong's pro-democracy opposition won a stunning landslide victory in weekend local elections in a clear rebuke to city leader Carrie Lam over her handling of violent protests that have divided the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. (Kin Cheung / AP)

Men inspect the remains of a burned car that was destroyed during clashes between rival groups in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. A key road in the Lebanese capital reopened Monday following clashes throughout the night between rival groups, some of the worst violence since protests against the country's ruling elite began last month. (Hassan Ammar / AP)

People walk past the Tiffany jeweler shop at the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. French luxury group LVMH has agreed to buy iconic New York jeweler Tiffany & Co. for $16.2 billion, adding a famed star to its portfolio that already boasts Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior and Bulgari. (Michel Euler / AP)

General Confederation of Labour (CGT) union's French secretary-general Philippe Martinez speaks to the press after a meeting with French Prime Minister at Matignon Palace in Paris on November 26, 2019, as part of meetings with French unions and social partners to discuss the pension reform. (Bertrand Guay / AFP)

Iranian women holding national flags and pictures of the Islamic republic's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, take part a pro-government demonstration in the capital Tehran's central Enghelab Square on November 25, 2019, to condemn days of "rioting" that Iran blames on its foreign foes. In a shock announcement 10 days ago, Iran had raised the price of petrol by up to 200 percent, triggering nationwide protests in a country whose economy has been battered by US sanctions. (Atta Kenare / AFP)

Protesters demanding the government's resignation and early parliamentary polls march towards the parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia on November 25, 2019. (Vano Shlamov / AFP)

An Iraqi protester throws a tire on a stack of burning tires at a roadblock in the central holy shrine city of Najaf on November 26, 2019. Since October 1, Iraq's capital and majority-Shia south have been swept by mass rallies against corruption, a lack of jobs and poor services that have escalated into calls for a complete overhaul of the ruling elite. (Haidar Hamdani / AFP)

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, center, speaks during news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. The former President Hamid Karzai expressed concerns over the latest targeted attacks on ex-Taliban members who are part of facilitating the environment for a direct peace negotiation between Afghan government and the Taliban. (Rahmat Gul / AP)

In this posed picture, the Uber app is opened on a mobile phone, backdropped by other transport services in London, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. London’s transit authority on Monday refused to renew Uber’s license to operate, with the ride-hailing company vowing to appeal the decision. (Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies