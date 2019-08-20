Here are photos from the past 24 hours from around the world. Macron and Putin's meeting, monsoon rains in India and courtroom dramas in San Salvador and Sudan are the most engaging images today.

The policeman who killed Eric Garner by putting him in a chokehold is terminated, to some people’s disappointment. A woman in San Salvador is cleared of murder charges after giving birth to a stillborn baby. Sudan’s deposed president Omar Hassan al Bashir is tried for corruption charges, and a baby rhino joins the zoo in the Netherlands.

Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir (R), meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Thingvellir National Park, about 40km from Reykjavik in Iceland, Monday Aug. 19, 2019. Merkel met with Jakobsdottir on Monday ahead of a meeting with Nordic leaders in Reykjavik on Tuesday. (Egill Bjarnason / AP)

Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al Bashir sits guarded inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges, in Khartoum, Sudan August 19, 2019. (Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / Reuters)

A man caries a wounded person to the hospital after a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan August 19, 2019. (Reuters)

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick J. Lynch gestures during a press conference at PBA headquarters following a decision to terminate NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who was involved in the chokehold death of Eric Garner five years ago, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in New York. Pantaleo's attorney Stuart London is at right. Garner's dying cries of "I can't breathe" fueled a national debate over race and police use of force. (Kathy Willens / AP)

A worker looks through the gate of a closed school in Srinagar on August 19, 2019. Some Kashmir schools re-opened on August 19 but many pupils stayed away, following weekend clashes after India stripped the region of its autonomy and imposed a lockdown two weeks ago. (Punit Paranjpe / AFP)

Salvadorean rape victim Evelyn Hernandez (C) celebrates with her lawyers after being cleared of murder after giving birth to a stillborn baby at home in 2016, at Ciudad Delgado's court in San Salvador on August 19, 2019. El Salvador has an extremely strict abortion ban. (Oscar Rivera / AFP)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam drinks water during a press conference in Hong Kong Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Lam said she’s setting up a “communication platform” to resolve differences in the Chinese city, which has been wracked by months of chaotic anti-government protests. She also said a fact-finding study will look at the causes of the protests and the police response to them. (Vincent Yu / AP)

Hindu devotees offer prayers inside a flooded temple on the banks of the River Ganges in Prayagraj, India, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. The water level of the Ganges has risen considerably after heavy rainfall, inundating the banks and low lying areas. (Rajesh Kumar Singh / AP)

A five days old newborn rhinoceros looks and stands by his mother in the Burgers Zoo stable in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on August 19, 2019. It is the tenth rhinoceros born thanks to the breeding program of the Arnhem zoo. (Robin van Lonkhuijsen / AFP)

Bayern Munich unveil Philippe Coutinho - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - August 19, 2019 Philippe Coutinho (C), Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (L) and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic (R) pose with a shirt during the presentation. (Reuters)

