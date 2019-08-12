Muslims across the world are celebrating the annual festival of Eid al Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, which follows the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Moro Muslims arrive to perform the Eid-Al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) prayer in Bangsamoro, Cotabato, Philippines on August 11, 2019. (Kaan Bozdogan / AA)

The festival commemorates the willingness of the holy prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael to Allah as a sign of his obedience and Allah swapping Ishmael with a ram.

During the period Muslims sacrifice permissible animals, usually cattle, sheep or goats and distribute food to the poor. Eid al Adha is one of the two most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, with prayers and the ritual sacrifice of animals.

Muslims gather to perform the Eid al-Adha prayer, led by Grand Mufti of Kyrgyzstan Maksatbek Toktomushev, outside the Prime Ministry building in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on August 11, 2019. (Nezir Aliyev / AA)

Muslim women offer Eid al Adha prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan on August 12, 2019. (ARIF ALI / AFP)

A Muslim man walks past Indian paramilitary soldiers after offering prayer during Eid al Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, in Jammu, Monday, Aug.12, 2019. An uneasy calm prevailed in Indian-administered Kashmir on Monday as people celebrated a major Islamic festival during a severe crackdown after India moved to strip the disputed region of its constitutional autonomy and imposed an indefinite curfew. (Channi Anand / AP)

Muslims greet each others after offering Eid al Adha prayers at Kashmiri Mosque in Kathmandu, Nepal on August 12, 2019. (Prakash Mathema / AFP)

Muslim women offer Eid al Adha prayers in Chennai, India on August 12, 2019. (Arun Sankar / AFP)

A Shia Muslim man performs the ablution cleansing ritual before the start of Eid al Adha prayers at a mosque in the central Iraqi shrine city of Najaf south of the capital early on August 12, 2019. (Haidar Hamdani / AFP)

Fulani displaced men pray during the Eid al Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) in a refugee camp in Bamako on August 11, 2019. (Michele Cattani / AFP)

Muslims gather to perform the Eid Al Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) prayer at Central Moscow Mosque in Moscow, Russia on August 11, 2019. (Dmitri Chirchiu / AA)

Muslims gather to perform the Eid Al Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) prayer at Zagreb Mosque in Croatia on August 11, 2019. (Stipe Majic / AA)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies