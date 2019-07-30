From US President Donald Trump signing a bill to benefit 9/11 victims to flooding in Pakistan, here are some of the top images making the news on July 29 and July 30, 2019.

We look at some of the most striking images of the day, including the protests in Puerto Rico, the commemoration of an eight-year-old who died after being pushed on to railway tracks in Germany, and artistic gymnastics at the Pan American Games in Peru.

Pakistani boys play in a flooded street after a heavy rainfall in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, July 29, 2019. The Pakistan Meteorological Department said that a rain system entered Sindh province from India's Rajasthan and forecasts another three days of rain. (Fareed Khan / AP)

President Donald Trump holds up HR 1327, an act ensuring that a victims' compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money, after signing it in the Rose Garden of the White House as member of the audience applaud and celebrate, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Washington. (Alex Brandon / AP)

Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega's wife, Rosa Maria, right, follows the coffin containing the body of her husband during his funeral in his hometown of Somma Vesuviana, near Naples, southern Italy, Monday, July 29, 2019. Two American teenagers were jailed in Rome on Saturday as authorities investigate their alleged roles in the fatal stabbing of the Italian police officer on a street near their hotel. (Andrew Medichini / AP)

A woman lays down flowers on July 30, 2019 at a makeshift memorial for an eight-year-old boy who died when a man pushed him and his mother in front of a train in Germany's Frankfurt railway station. The suspect, a 40-year-old man of African origin who was unrelated to the victims, ran off but was overpowered by passers-by and detained by police after the act on July 29, 2019. (AFP)

Riley Mac Cusker of the United States competes on the balance beam during women's individual all-around artistic gymnastics at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Monday, July 29, 2019. Mac Cusker won the silver. (Fernando Vergara / AP)

The physician treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Dr. Anastasiya Vasilyeva speaks to journalists at a hospital after Navalny was discharged, in Moscow, Russia, Monday, July 29, 2019. Vasilyeva said that Navalny, who had been taken to the hospital with a severe allergy attack, has been discharged after his condition improved, but expressed concern that he was discharged before test results were available, after previously asserting he may have been poisoned. (AP)

Defense Secretary Mark Esper, right, and Egypt Minister of Defense Mohamed Zaki, left, walk into the Pentagon after a welcome ceremony in Washington, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, shakes hands with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, during a joint media conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Monday July 29, 2019. (Menahem Kahana / AP)

Jul 28, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Bugha celebrates his win as the first solo World Champion at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium. (Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports / Reuters)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies