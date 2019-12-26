Insight

These are images of some of the most important stories of the year.

Flanked by first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro waves as he rides in an open car after his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (AP)

Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro took office on the first day of the year.

Known as the 'Latin American Trump', Bolsonaro wants to take Brazil out of the Paris Agreement on climate change, angering environmentalists.

Workers install a new road sign with the name Republic of North Macedonia in the southern border with Greece, near Gevgelija, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. (AP)

Macedonia's long running dispute with Greece came to an end as it agreed to change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia.

Athens had long argued that its small, landlocked neighbour's name implied claims on the northern Greek province of Macedonia, and on ancient Greek cultural heritage.

The resolution helped secure its entry into NATO.

Indians dance as they wait to welcome Indian fighter pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at India Pakistan border at Wagah, 28 kilometers (17.5 miles) from Amritsar, India, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP)

An Indian pilot was captured by Pakistani forces after his jet was shot down in Pakistan's airspace.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was swiftly returned to India, helping calm tensions.

Ethiopian Federal policemen stand at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 11, 2019. (Reuters)

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max crashed shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa on March 10 en route to Nairobi, killing all 157 people on board.

The crash, which followed a similar tragedy in Indonesia, led to the grounding of the plane pending safety reviews by US authorities.

Boeing fired its CEO eight months after the crash.

A policeman stands guard as members of the Muslim community visit Al-Noor mosque after it was reopened in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 23, 2019. (Reuters)

A white supremacist terrorist killed 51 people at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand during Friday Prayer on March 15.

The Christchurch massacre was one of the deadliest far-right terrorist attacks in modern history.

Secondary school students raise their phone torches as they sing 'Do You Hear the People Sing' from 'Les Miserables' while attending a rally at Edinburgh Place in Hong Kong on August 22, 2019. (AFP)

Protests against a controversial law allowing extradition of suspects to mainland China brought hundreds of thousands out on to the streets of Hong Kong in March.

The demonstrations, which have since turned violent, continue to this day.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a police van after was arrested by British police outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Britain April 11, 2019. (Reuters)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was arrested by British police on April 11 after they were invited into the Ecuadorian embassy where he has been holed up since 2012.

Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019. (AP)

One of the most iconic churches in France, Notre Dame de Paris (Our Lady of Paris), burned for eight straight hours before a team of 400 French firefighters were able to tame the blaze.

Sri Lankan military stand guard inside a church after an explosion in Negombo, April 21, 2019. (Reuters)

A series of blasts in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo killed more than 300 people on Easter Sunday. The coordinated blasts targeted three churches and three luxury hotels.

Sudanese former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir sits inside a cage as he faces corruption charges in a court in Khartoum, Sudan September 28, 2019. (Reuters)

Former Sudanese President Omar al Bashir was ousted by the army on April 11, brought down by a military coup after months of anti-government protests against his iron-fisted rule.

A demonstrator hold banners reading "Game Over", during a rally in Algiers, Friday April 5, 2019. Thousands of Algerians are chanting, singing and cheering after their movement forced out longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika - and demanding that other top figures leave too. (AP)

Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who had been in power for 20 years, resigned on April 2 amid massive street protests.

China Shipping Company and other containers are stacked at the Virginia International's terminal in Portsmouth, Va., Friday, May 10, 2019. President Donald Trump's latest tariff hike on Chinese goods took effect Friday and Beijing said it would retaliate, escalating a battle over China's technology ambitions and other trade tensions. (AP)

On May 10, the US President Donald Trump increased tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent from 10 percent after China pulled back from a proposed deal that US officials said was nearly completed.

Former President Mohammed Morsi is pictured behind Egyptian bars before his suspicious death in a courtroom hearing on June 17, 2019. (AP)

Egypt's first democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi, 67, collapsed during a court session and died.

Morsi was overthrown by Egypt's current autocratic president, General Abdel Fattah el Sisi, in a military coup in 2013.

President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Sunday, June 30, 2019. (AP)

US President Donald Trump becomes the first US leader to enter North Korean territory after meeting its leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarised Zone separating the North and South Korea. The leaders met at a time of escalating tensions.

Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019. (AP)

Despite the threats of US sanctions, Russian made S-400 air defence missile systems were delivered to an air base in Ankara on July 15.

Britain's New Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcomed into 10 Downing Street by staff, in London, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP)

By winning the leadership of his Conservative party, the former London mayor and figurehead of the 2016 Brexit campaign formally replaced Theresa May and became new British Prime Minister.

He won re-election in December 2019.

In the city of Srinagar in the Kashmir region of Jammu, which is under the control of India, protesters came together to protest the visit of Kashmir by 27 European MPs. Lawmakers discussed the Indian government's annulment of Article 370, which provides Kashmir with special status. (AA)

India's Hindu nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a highly controversial process of revoking the ‘special status’ of its majority Muslim region Jammu and Kashmir.

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein appears in a photograph taken for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services' sex offender registry March 28, 2017 and obtained by Reuters July 10, 2019. (Reuters)

US financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted pedophile, was found dead in jail on August 10 from an apparent suicide, triggering outcry over how the high-profile detainee could die in custody.

Damaged Dubai City wedding hall is seen after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (AP)

A suicide bomber killed at least 63 people and wounded 182 in an attack on a wedding reception in the Afghan capital on August 17.

Daesh's affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility for the attack.

Fire consumes the Amazon rainforest in Altamira, Brazil, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Fires across the Brazilian Amazon have sparked an international outcry for preservation of the world's largest rainforest. (AP)

A record number of fires ravaged the Amazon drawing international outrage in August.

a man watches the damaged in the Aramco's Khurais oil field, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, after it was hit during Sept. 14 attack. (AP)

Saudi Arabia has temporarily halted production at two Aramco oil facilities that were attacked by Yemeni rebels, interrupting about half of the company's total output.

Syrian children greets Turkish soldiers following receiving food from Turkish soldiers in Tal Abyad after the city center was cleared from PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, and Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey regards as a terror group, within Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, in Tal Abyad, Syria on October 30, 2019. (AA)

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to liberate northern Syria from the YPG terrorist group, which is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali delivers his speach during the awarding ceremony in Oslo City Hall, Norway December 10, 2019. (Reuters)

The 2019 Nobel Peace was awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

People look at a destroyed houses near the village of Barisha, in Idlib province, Syria, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, after an operation by the US military which targeted Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the shadowy leader of Daesh. (AP)

The leader of the Daesh terror group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed on October 26 after being targeted by a US military raid in Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales gestures during an interview with Reuters, in Mexico City, Mexico November 15, 2019. (Reuters)

Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation on November 10, following three weeks of sometimes-violent protests over his disputed re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.

An Iraqi demonstrator carries an Iraqi flag during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq, December 10, 2019. (Reuters)

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi announced his resignation on November 27 after bloody protests over political corruption and misrule.

More than 500 people were killed in violent clashes between demonstrations and security officers and clashes continue.

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Mumbai, India, December 19, 2019. (Reuters)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government passed a Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11 that would make it easier for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries to seek Indian citizenship but excluded Muslims.

The controversial law sparked demonstrations in the country.

A banner protesting against 2019 Nobel literature prize laureate Peter Handke is seen at the Stockholm Concert Hall, in Stockholm, Sweden, December 10, 2019. (Reuters)

Austrian writer Peter Handke, who denied the 1995 Bosnia genocide, was awarded the Nobel Literature Prize.

Many countries boycotted the Nobel ceremony.

A protester holds a sign in support of the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally near the home of U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell in Louisville, Kentucky, December 23, 2019. (Reuters)

A Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives committee approved charges of abuse of power and obstruction against Republican President Donald Trump on December, making him only the third in history to be impeached.

