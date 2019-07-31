From a Dubai royal seeking protection in the UK for her daughter to the British prime minister holding a chicken. Here are some of the top images from July 30 and July 31, 2019.

We look at some of the most striking images of the day, including Dubai's Princess Haya seeking protection for her daughter, a Pakistani air crash, and the UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting a farm.

Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein of Jordan (R), accompanied by her lawyer Fiona Shackleton, (C), leaves the High Court in London on July 30, 2019. The estranged wife of the ruler of Dubai has applied for a forced marriage protection order, a London court heard. Princess Haya, 45, a wife of 70-year-old United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, has applied for the order, as well as wardship of their children and for a non-molestation order relating to herself. (Tolga Akmen / AFP)

In this photo from July 30, 2019, US Air Force Col. Kathryn Spletstoser (R), confers with a colleague as US Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on his appointment as the next Vice Chairman Of The Joint Chiefs Of Staff July 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. During the hearing, Hyten was questioned on allegations of sexual assault regarding Spletstoser in a California hotel room in December 2017. (Win McNamee / AFP)

Walmart employees gather in a nearby parking lot after a shooting at the store, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Southaven, Mississippi. A gunman fatally shot two people and wounded a police officer before he was shot and arrested Tuesday at the Walmart in northern Mississippi, authorities said. (Brandon Dill / AP)

An Afghan man holds the dead body of a child killed when a bus hit a roadside bomb on the Kandahar-Herat highway, at a hospital in Herat on July 31, 2019. Dozens of passengers, mainly women and children, were killed in western Afghanistan early July 31 when the bus they were travelling in hit a roadside bomb, officials said. (Hoshang Hashimi / AFP)

Residents sit among the rubble of their destroyed house as soldiers cordon off the site where a Pakistani Army Aviation Corps aircraft crashed in Rawalpindi on July 30, 2019. Seventeen people were killed when a small military plane crashed into a residential area in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi early on July 30, officials told AFP, in the latest disaster to hit the country’s troubled aviation sector. (Aamir Qureshi / AFP)

XVIII Pan American Games - Lima 2019 - Artistic Gymnastics - Men's Rings Final - Polideportivo Villa El Salvador, Lima, Peru - July 30, 2019. Canada's Rene Cournoyer in action. (Susana Vera / Reuters)

US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and US Senator Elizabeth Warren listen on the first night of the second 2020 Democratic US presidential debate in Detroit, Michigan, US, July 30, 2019. (Lucas Jackson / Reuters)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, accompanied by local farmers Ingrid Shervington, holds a chicken during his visit to rally support for his farming plans post-Brexit, at Shervington Farm, in St Brides Wentlooge near Newport, south Wales, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. (Adrian Dennis / AP)

Virginia Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax, yells as he interrupts President Donald Trump's addresses Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Jamestown, Va., during a commemorative meeting of the Virginia General Assembly at Jamestown Settlement on the 400th anniversary of the meeting of the original House of Burgess. (Steve Helber / AP)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies