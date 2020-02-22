Fast News

The International Ethnosport Forum seeks to preserve the future of traditional sports and games of countries including Japan, Kazakhstan, Morocco and Brazil.

Head of the World Ethnosport Confederation Bilal Erdogan, Turkey's Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu, several guests and officials from various countries attended the forum on 22 February, 2020. (Mustafa Ciftci / AA)

The 3rd International Ethnosport Forum organised by World Ethnosport Confederation is taking place in Antalya's Serik province. This years forum was organised under the theme of 'Recovering Traditional Sports'.

Speaking at the forum, Head of the World Ethnosport Confederation, Bilal Erdogan said: "Many who have taken steps to leave a beautiful legacy for future generations had begun their toils without knowing the impact of their journey."

"We have to reclaim our lost values if we want to reach to the future stronger as societies with arts, sports, traditions and culture that belong to us and our societies. If we are to display assertive and authentic progress as independent nations in the future, we must embrace and equip ourselves with our own languages, literature, arts, aesthetics, values and sports that are about to be forgotten otherwise," Erdogan added.

During the forum, problems of the traditional sports will be evaluated under the light of personal and corporate experiences. 200 people consisting of ministers, government officials, federation representatives and academicians from 49 countries are participating in the forum.

Efforts to protect the future of the traditional sports and games of countries including Japan, Kazakhstan, Morocco, Brazil and many others, will be made until tomorrow.

World Ethnosport Confederation

The World Ethnosport Confederation, running the event, is an international organisation that is engaged in activities to increase the recognition of traditional sports and games and expand their reach.

The Confederation was established in 2015 and supports traditional games and sports handed down from generation to generation as well as the conservation, practice and sustainability of these activities.

The confederation held many successful events attended by participants from all around the world.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies