Fast News

Sebastian Vettel, who moved to Ferrari in 2015 and is due to leave the team at the end of 2020, will drive for Racing Point from next season.

Formula One F1 - Italian Grand Prix - Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy - September 5, 2020 Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wears a mask as he watches on during qualifying Miguel Medina/Pool (Reuters)

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will drive for Racing Point from next season.

The team, which will be rebranded to Aston Martin F1 Racing, announced the move Thursday, a day after driver Sergio Perez announced he was on his way out.

READ MORE: Carlos Sainz tipped to take Vettel's seat at Ferrari in 2021

“The signing of Sebastian is a clear statement of the team’s ambition to establish itself as one of the most competitive names in the sport," the team said in a statement.

“As a four-time world champion, Sebastian brings a fresh mindset to the team. He is one of the most accomplished and respected drivers in world motorsport and knows what it takes to win at the highest level."

Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of this season.

He will be replaced by McLaren’s Carlos Sainz at Ferrari next year.

Racing Point’s other driver is Lance Stroll, the son of co-owner Lawrence Stroll.

READ MORE: Ferrari's Vettel expects slim margins at F1 double-header in Austria

READ MORE: 'We Race As One' initiative to deal with racism and inequality in F1

Source: AP