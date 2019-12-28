Fast News

Demarai Gray missed a penalty in the first half before scoring a winner in the second period as Leicester beat relegation-threatened West Ham 2-1 in what proved to be Manuel Pellegrini's final match in charge of the London team.

West Ham United's Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini gestures from the touchline during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and Leicester City at The London Stadium, in east London on December 28, 2019. (AFP)

Manuel Pellegrini was sacked as West Ham United manager on Saturday after a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City that put the Foxes’ distant pursuit of Premier League leaders Liverpool back on track.

Yet Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of moving into the top four stalled in a 2-2 draw at bottom club Norwich City.

Carlo Ancelotti and Nigel Pearson continued to revive their respective new clubs with Everton and Watford claiming their second Christmas wins, but once again the use of VAR dominated the airwaves and social media with further controversies.

The day’s major drama came at the London Stadium where West Ham’s defeat proved the final straw for the club’s owners, who after the Leicester defeat announced Pellegrini’s dismissal.

After the loss had left the Hammers just one place above the relegation zone in 17th place, joint-chairman David Sullivan announced in a statement: “It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision.

“We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”

After heavy defeats by Manchester City and Liverpool, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers had made nine changes to his side for the trip to West Ham — the most by a Premier League manager so early in the season since 2010.

But Leicester had too much for flimsy West Ham as goals by Kelechi Iheanacho and Demarai Gray, who also missed a penalty, helped close the gap at the top to 10 points, albeit with Leicester having played two more games than Liverpool.

The win, less than 48 hours after a 4-0 home drubbing by Liverpool, lifted Leicester four points above third-placed Manchester City and revealed the depth in the squad.

“It was such a quick turnaround it was a game I felt we had to be fresh,” Rodgers, who was also without the league-leading scorer Jamie Vardy who was excused duty after becoming a father again on Saturday, said.

Not for the first time in the league, several VAR interventions overshadowed the action, none more so than at Norwich where the hosts thought they had gone 2-0 up against Tottenham, only for Teemu Pukki’s effort to be ruled out for an offside decision not detectable by the naked eye.

Not surprisingly, VAR once again came in for a roasting.

“Here we go again. More nonsense from VAR. Pukki goal ruled out when level,” Match of the Day pundit Gary Lineker said on Twitter.

Here we go again. More nonsense from VAR. Pukki goal ruled out when level. If you have to draw lines and dots and it’s still not clear one way or the other, then please stop undermining the on-field officials. Absurd. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 28, 2019

Earlier in the day, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Dan Burn had a goal wiped out by VAR, although it was not costly as his side beat Bournemouth 2-0 to ease away from trouble.

Crystal Palace’s Max Meyer also had his goal ruled out for offside after a VAR check as Palace drew 1-1 at Southampton.

Tottenham twice trailed at bottom club Norwich but Harry Kane’s late penalty earned them a point.

Norwich, for whom Mario Vrancic scored early, could feel hard done by though as Pukki’s goal was ruled out.

“I thought we wanted to support the attacking players and if there was any doubt it should go to the offensive players,” Norwich manager Daniel Farke said.

Christian Eriksen levelled for Spurs only for a Serge Aurier own goal to hand the Canaries the lead before Kane fired in a spot kick on his 200th Premier League appearance.

Victory would have taken Tottenham above Chelsea into fourth but they remained fifth, two points behind.

Everton continued in an upward direction under Ancelotti who has won both of his matches in charge.

Two goals by Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed a 2-1 victory at Newcastle United that lifted Everton into the top half.

Watford beat Aston Villa 3-0 and, despite remaining second from bottom, fans are dreaming of a great escape of the sort Pearson engineered at Leicester City in 2014-15.

Pearson’s side played for more than half an hour with 10 men after defender Adrian Mariappa was sent off but they already led through Troy Deeney’s opener in the 42nd minute. Deeney then slotted home a penalty and Ismaila Sarr added a third.

Iranian winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored his first Brighton goal with Aaron Mooy also on target against Bournemouth.

Danny Ings earned Southampton a point in a 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace who had taken the lead through James Tomkins.

Source: Reuters