It will be the first World Cup held in the Middle East, bringing the most popular sport to a culturally diverse fan base.

The wait is (almost) over. And the spotlight is now firmly on Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Stories Behind the Cup, a weekly video series based on fans and their love for football What's different about this World Cup? How digital is this World Cup? General facts and information about this year’s event Culinary specialities from across the globe Understanding the Qatari tradition, their dress, food, history and more Is this World Cup ‘carbon-neutral’ as Qatar claims it to be? The rules of the World Cup 2022: what is implemented especially make this World Cup a lasting experience for all. And the winner is….summarising the games and whether the gulf nation has met the expectations





