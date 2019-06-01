Reyes, who shot to fame at Sevilla before a switch to Arsenal followed by spells at Real and Atletico Madrid, was on the books with second tier Spanish club Extremadura.

File photo, Jose Antonio Reyes from Spain, reacts after scoring against Inter Milan's Brazilian defender Douglas Sisenando Maicon, during their UEFA Super Cup final soccer match, at the Louis II stadium , in Monaco, Friday, Aug. 27, 2010. (AP)

Spanish footballer Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident, aged 35, his former club Sevilla said on Saturday.

"We couldn't be announcing any worse news. Our beloved former youth player Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace," said a statement on Sevilla's official Twitter account.

Reyes last played for Spanish second tier side Extremadura. He also played for Arsenal, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid among other sides and the Spain national team.

Reyes made his professional debut with Sevilla at the age of 16, moving to Arsenal in January 2004 for 17 million pounds and was part of the famous 'Invincibles' which won the Premier League that season without losing a game.

He joined Real Madrid on loan in the 2006/07 season, winning the La Liga title and later joined neighbours Atletico before returning to boyhood club Sevilla in 2012, going on to lift three consecutive Europa League titles between 2014 and 2016.

We couldn't be confirming worse news. Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/qeGl2nsi3c — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) June 1, 2019

He later played for Espanyol and then Chinese club Xinjiang Tianshan Leopard before returning to Spain to join Extremadura in January.

His last match was a 1-0 win at Alcorcon on May 18. Extremadura are due to face Cadiz away from home on Sunday.

Source: Reuters