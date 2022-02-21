Fast News

Olympian Huang Yu-ting could be punished after she posted a video on social media last month, showing her training in what appeared to be a Chinese suit.

The 33-year-old was among four Taiwanese athletes competing at the Olympics over the last two weeks. (AFP)

Taiwan has denounced one of its Olympic flag-bearers after the speed skater was seen in an online video wearing the suit of the Chinese national team.

Self-ruled, democratic Taiwan is often held up as a bastion of liberalism but authorities have said Olympian Huang Yu-ting could be punished after she hit a nerve in January when she posted a clip of herself in the Chinese suit.

She removed the video following a barrage of criticism, explaining later that a Chinese friend had given her the uniform and she wore it "for friendship".

As the Beijing Winter Olympics drew to a close over the weekend, an official said Huang will be investigated and faces "appropriate punishment" at the orders of Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang.

Su on Monday reiterated that a probe into Huang's conduct was under way.

"Athletes on the national team... should maintain our national dignity and honour," the premier told reporters.

"Her conduct was extremely improper and failed to meet public expectations."

READ MORE: China warns of 'drastic measures' if Taiwan moves on independence

'Uniform of the enemy'

The 33-year-old was among four Taiwanese athletes competing at the Olympics over the last two weeks.

She drew more ire during the Games when she said in an interview with Chinese media that she felt "at home" competing in Beijing.

Huang defended herself on her Facebook page - which she has since deleted.

"Let sports be sports. In sports, we do not distinguish nationalities," she had written.

"We are all good friends in private."

A lawmaker from Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party on Sunday said Huang had worn "the uniform of the enemy".

"Huang doesn't give a damn about Taiwan where she was born and raised - she embraces China," lawmaker Chiu Chih-wei said on Facebook.

China and Taiwan have been at odds for decades as Beijing regards the island as its territory, vowing to seize it one day - by force if necessary.

READ MORE: Why are tensions escalating between China and Taiwan?

Source: TRTWorld and agencies