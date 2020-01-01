Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has played a major role in the success of cross-border operations, as well as solving the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
The deployment follows deals that Libya and Turkey struck in November on maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, and on military co-operation.
Ghosn became an international fugitive after he revealed he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.
Security sources said YPG/PKK terror group intelligence officer Metin Arslan was killed during a Turkish Armed Forces operation in Iraq's Sinjar.
Turkey's interior ministry says a number of suspects, including pilots, have been detained as part of the investigation launched into Carlos Ghosn fleeing Japan to Lebanon via Turkey.
Turkey made a big investment in improving its naval defences in the last decade, increasing the number of warships and military vessels and relying on homegrown technology.
"We are trying to prevent them with some measures, but it's not easy. It's difficult, they are humans too," Turkey's President Erdogan says, as crisis worsens in Syria's flashpoint Idlib province.
Lawmakers vote 325-184 in favour of sending troops to the northern African country, following calls from the Tripoli government for Ankara's support against Khalifa Haftar's illegal militia.
With its Libya deal, Turkey sent a clear message to Israel, Greece and Egypt that it will not be excluded from the fate of the Eastern Mediterranean.
Ankara has long supported a political settlement in Libya and an end to attacks and the establishment of a complete ceasefire among the warring sides.
The blaze broke out in the basement of an apartment in the capital Ankara.
