Eleven days after the quake that killed more than 44,000 people in Türkiye and Syria, the situation in Syria's northwest remains dire due to slow arrival of aid to a region ravaged by years of conflict.

More than 140 trucks carrying desperately-needed aid have crossed into rebel-held northwestern Syria. (İzzeddin Kasım / AA Archive)

More than 140 trucks carrying desperately-needed aid have crossed into rebel-held northwestern Syria from Türkiye since a giant earthquake devastated the region last week, the United Nations said.

"Since February 9 up to last night, we had a total of 143 trucks going through the Bab al Hawa and Bab al Salama border crossings," Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told reporters in Geneva on Friday.

"The movements continue today. They continue over the weekend and will continue every day for as long as the needs are there."

Earlier on Thursday Syrian humanitarian organisation stated that the UN aid is still within the minimum limits, where only 114 trucks have reached in one week, 93 percent of which came through the Bab al Hawa crossing, despite the opening of two additional crossings.

Red Cross more than triples its emergency funding appeal for Türkiye and Syria to over $700M following #TurkiyeQuakes pic.twitter.com/mR42Ct0jIV — TRT World (@trtworld) February 16, 2023

Inadequate aid

Before the earthquake struck, almost all the crucial humanitarian aid for the more than four million people living there was delivered through just one crossing, Bab al Hawa.

Operations there were temporarily disrupted by the quake damage.

It took four days to get aid moving across that border crossing again, and earlier this week, Damascus agreed to allow the UN to open two further border crossings to help bring in more aid.

"We expect to have trucks crossing every single day," Laerke said.

So far, aid has flowed through the Bab al Hawa and Bab al Salama crossings but no trucks have gone through the third crossing, Al Raee, he said.

"That doesn't mean that it is not going to come, but it is a bit further away from the hub and the UN monitoring mechanism that is inspecting all of the aid that is coming through," he said.

Laerke said the trucks that have crossed since the quake have been carrying "a multitude of aid" from six UN agencies: the International Organization for Migration, the UN refugee agency UNHCR, the UN Population Fund, the UN children's agency Unicef, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organisation.

"Aid has so far included tents, non-food items, such as mattresses and blankets, winter clothes, cholera testing kits, essential medicines and World Food Programme food," he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies