The resolution criticised Turkey's procurement of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and expressed concerns over the two countries ties.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry in Ankara (pictured here) underlined the importance of resorting to "dialogue" and showing "respect" in order to resolve a difference of opinion between allies. (AA)

The US House of Representatives agreed on Monday on a resolution criticising Turkey's procurement of Russian S-400 missile defence systems and expressed concern over the Ankara and Washington alliance.

The House resolution entitled "Expressing concern for the United States-Turkey alliance" underlining concerns about Ankara's foreign policy and the country's judicial system is not acceptable, Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"[The resolution] does not fit the deep-rooted alliance and friendship between the US and Turkey," the ministry spokesperson Sami Aksoy said.

US Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, on Monday, discussed the resolution and underscored the importance of the US-Turkey bilateral relationship, but also warned of the consequences if Turkey pursues the purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft missiles from the Russian Federation.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry underlined the importance of resorting to "dialogue" and showing "respect" in order to resolve a difference of opinion between allies.

"Instead [of seeking dialogue], taking non-binding decisions that don't serve of building mutual trust, the language of threats and sanctions and the deadlines are not acceptable," the statement said.

The United States and Turkey have been at loggerheads for several years due to Washington's Middle East policy.

But due to Ankara's planned purchase of Russia's S-400 missile systems, which Washington says are incompatible with the NATO defence network and would pose a threat to Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth fighter jets which Turkey also plans to buy, the relations between the two NATO allies have been at a historic low.

The US has said that the F-35 jets will not be provided to Turkey unless it cancels the Russian purchase.

US officials said on Monday the training of Turkish pilots on F-35 fighter jets had come to a faster-than-expected halt at an air base in Arizona, as Ankara's involvement was wound down over the S-400 purchase.

Turkey has said it would consider alternatives to the Russian system if an appropriate offer was made. However, Ankara has pointed out, the US has not done so as yet.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies