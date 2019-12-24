Fast News

Turkey last month signed maritime boundary and security cooperation pacts with Libya’s internationally recognised government, spurning moves by other countries to carve up the eastern Mediterranean without Turkish participation.

Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin holds a press conference in Ankara, Turkey on December 24, 2019. (Ercin Top / AA)

Any plan excluding Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean is impossible, and Turkey will not shrink from steps needed to stand with the Libyan government and its people, said Turkey’s presidential spokesman on Tuesday.

"Turkey will continue to support Libya's legitimate, internationally recognised government, and will not forsake the Libyan people," Ibrahim Kalin told reporters following a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara.

On Russia support for Libyan warlord Haftar –– who leads forces opposed to the GNA –– Kalin stressed that this does not contribute to peace in the country.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Syria and terrorist YPG/PKK

On continued Russian and Assad regime attacks in Idlib, northwestern Syria –– which is supposed to be under a cease-fire –– Kalin said that Turkey expects a halt to these attacks as soon as possible through a new cease-fire.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into to create a demilitarised zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Since then, more than 1,300 civilians have been killed in attacks by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone as the cease-fire continues to be violated.

Over a million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border following intense attacks.

Kalin also said that Turkey will stand against any movement towards its borders if it happens due to US or Russian relations with YPG/PKK terrorists.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on October 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Since then, Turkey reached agreements with both the US and Russia to force the terrorist YPG/PKK to withdraw from the planned terror-free zone along Turkey’s borders.

The US has worked with the YPG in the name of fighting Daesh terrorists, ignoring Turkish objections that using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK –– listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union –– has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Source: AA