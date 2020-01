Fast News

The blaze broke out in the basement of an apartment in the capital Ankara.

Many people suffering from smoke inhalation also taken to hospital, Altindag, Ankara, Turkey. (AA)

At least four people were killed in an apartment fire in the Turkish capital Ankara early on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out in the basement of an apartment in the Altindag district, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent on the scene.

Residents suffering from smoke inhalation were taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Source: AA