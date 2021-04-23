Fast News

Bedros Sirinoglu, the chief of Armenian Foundations Union in Istanbul, said all interventions by those who are not parties to the 2015 events "will only deepen our wounds."

FILE PHOTO: The Head of Armenian Foundations Union, Bedros Sirinoglu. (AA)

The head of Armenian Foundations Union in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul on Friday criticised the instrumentalisation of 1915 by irrelevant political figures from "the outer world."

"We do not approve of the handling and use of some painful and saddening events that took place between the two nations more than 100 years ago by political authorities. We are against the instrumentalisation of our sorrows by daily politics," said Bedros Sirinoglu, the chairperson of Armenian Foundations Union and Surp Pirgic Armenian Hospital Foundation.

"The deplorable events in history can be discussed by Armenian and Turkish state authorities as well as objective historians," he said. "But as far as I see, those who get involved in the issue with political motives, the US, the EU and some other countries are far from being well-intentioned."

Sahak Masalyan, the Armenian Orthodox Patriarch, also criticised the use of 1915 events as a political tool.

"It saddens us to see that the suffering of our people and the suffering of our ancestors are instrumentalized by some countries for everyday political purposes," said Masalyan.

"The tension caused by the usage of the issue in parliamentary agendas for decades has not served the rapprochement of the two nations, on the contrary, it provokes hostile feelings and delays peace," added Masalyan.

Masalyan underlined that using more meticulous language, refraining from expressions that degrade national dignity will make it easier to establish constructive dialogues.

Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun expressed his gratitude to the Patriarch. “We will continue to live in peace and tranquility in this land as brothers and sisters,” Altun said.

'Pre-condition of empathising'

Sirinoglu added that the usual statement intending to share the Armenian nation's grief is expected from the US' White House due to the 106th anniversary of the 1915 events.

"The pre-condition of empathising with the Armenian nation should not be tarnishing the Turkish nation's honour or having hostile attitude towards Turkey. As a Turkish citizen, I believe we need to reinforce the love, respect, and friendship between the two communities, leaving no place for grudge or hatred," he added.

"The political interventions from the outer world do nothing but hinder these wishes."

Underlining that solving the issues with Turkey and Armenia's mutual understanding will be for the benefit of everyone, Sirinoglu said, "It is known that Armenia is going through very serious problems today. Those who were provoking Armenia against Turkey were doing the same thing 100 years ago, too. When we consider 'Who won and who lost?' the Ottoman state, the Armenians as well as Turkish citizens were on the losing side."

"We are citizens of the Republic of Turkey. We trust in our state and we demand that the events of 1915, which foreign statespersons turned into a political material and which mean a lot to us, to be handled in independent commissions by historians," he continued.

"All interventions by those who are not parties of the events will only deepen our wounds, make it bleed. The issue is the responsibility of Turkish and Armenian nations," Sirinoglu added.

