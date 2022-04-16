Fast News

Around 70 percent of Türkiye's internet shopping was done through mobile apps last year.

Fashion, including clothing, footwear and accessories, led the product categories with a 69.2 percent share. (AA) (AA)

E-commerce volume in Türkiye has soared 69 percent in 2021 from the previous year, while global e-commerce volume has grown 14 percent to reach $4.9 trillion.

More than 162,000 companies in Türkiye engaged in e-commerce activities for the first time last year, according to data compiled by state-run Anadolu Agency on Saturday.

Around 70 percent of web shopping was done via mobile apps.

In 2015, the global e-commerce volume stood at $1.5 trillion, when it constituted 7.4 percent of total world retail trade.

The volume of global e-commerce doubled to $3 trillion in 2018, with a share of 12.2 percent.

In 2021, the overall volume of e-commerce soared to $4.9 trillion – a 19.6 percent share of world retail trade.

READ MORE: Türkiye's Hepsiburada makes $3.6B strong Nasdaq debut

Fashion leads product categories

Türkiye's online shopping in 2021 took place in a range of product categories.

Fashion, including clothing, footwear and accessories, led the product categories with a 69.2 percent share.

Electronics came second with 47.7 percent, and cosmetics and personal care third with 41.6 percent.

They were followed by home and office supplies with 37 percent, home textiles with 31.4 percent, and books with 28.1 percent.

Food orders had a share of 27.9 percent, while supermarket orders stood at 22.8 percent, and medical products and supplements had a share of 22.2 percent.

They were followed by food and beverages with 19.7 percent and flowers at 17.3 percent.

While music, movies and hobbies had a 14.6 percent share, sports and outdoors were at 13.9 percent, followed by auto spare parts and accessories with 13 percent.

At the bottom of the list were gardening and hardware with 12.7 percent, toys at 11.6 percent, and entertainment and culture coming in at 10.1 percent.

READ MORE: Türkiye's e-commerce sector sees sharp increase of 66 percent amid pandemic

Source: AA