Turkish President Erdogan speaks with American entrepreneurs in New York, pitching for enhanced US-Türkiye trade ties, a day after addressing UN General Assembly.

Turkish President Erdogan speaks during the 12th Turkiye Investment Conference in New York, calling for boosting trade ties with the US. (AA)

Türkiye's trade volume with the US could reach $100B "in a short time" if the current momentum is kept "decisively," the Turkish president has told a business conference in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"As long as we preserve this momentum our bilateral trade volume will reach the target of $100 billion in a short time frame," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Erdogan said the US is Türkiye's second major export partner and fourth in terms of imports, adding that "trade volume increased by 30 percent this year and we have reached the level of $22 billion."

In 2021, Turkish-American business volume stood at $28 billion, he said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies