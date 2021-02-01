Fast News
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said any work in connection with the new constitution must be done in a transparent manner and presented to the discretion of the people.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that perhaps it is time for the country to discuss a new constitution again.
"If we reach consensus with our partner in People's Alliance, we can take action for new constitution in upcoming period," Erdogan said at a press conference on Monday after the meeting of the Presidential Cabinet in capital Ankara.
He said any work in this regard must be done in a transparent manner and presented to the discretion of the people.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Source: AA