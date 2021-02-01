Fast News

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said any work in connection with the new constitution must be done in a transparent manner and presented to the discretion of the people.

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AA Archive)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that perhaps it is time for the country to discuss a new constitution again.

"If we reach consensus with our partner in People's Alliance, we can take action for new constitution in upcoming period," Erdogan said at a press conference on Monday after the meeting of the Presidential Cabinet in capital Ankara.

He said any work in this regard must be done in a transparent manner and presented to the discretion of the people.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Source: AA