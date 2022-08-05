Fast News

The two leaders discussed developments in Syria, Ukraine, bilateral ties and international issues, and noted the “key importance of sincere, frank and trusting ties between Russia and Türkiye for regional and global stability.”

Speaking at the start of the meeting, Erdogan had said their negotiations would help “put forward the role that Türkiye and Russia play in the region.” (AA)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to boost cooperation in the transport, agriculture, finance and construction industries in a bilateral meeting at Putin’s Black Sea residence in Sochi.

In a joint statement after the four-hour meeting, Putin and Erdogan stressed the need for "the full implementation of the Istanbul agreement, including the unimpeded export of Russia's grain, fertiliser and raw materials for their production."

They also noted the “key importance of sincere, frank and trusting ties between Russia and Türkiye for regional and global stability.”

Fighting terrorism

Speaking at the start of the meeting, Erdogan had said their negotiations would help “put forward the role that Türkiye and Russia play in the region,” and that the talks on Syria would "bring relief to the region".

Erdogan also said Türkiye values cooperation with Russia in the fight against terrorism, adding that the eyes of the world are on Sochi. In the meeting, the two leaders "reaffirmed their determination to act in coordination and solidarity in the fight against all terrorist organisations" in Syria.

- Discussions on Syria high on our agenda

- We'll have talks on other regional issues

Supplying Europe with Russian gas

Putin praised Erdogan for his role in signing a historic deal to unblock grain exports, which also includes deliveries of Russian foodstuff and fertilisers.

On July 22 Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark deal brokered by Ankara to reopen three Ukrainian ports for exports of Ukraine grain, which had been stuck for months due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Turning to natural gas, Putin said: "TurkStream, whose construction we completed some time ago, is one of the most important arteries for supplying Europe with Russian gas."

He stressed that TurkStream is "running smoothly," adding that the European countries should be grateful to be able to buy Russian gas via TurkStream.

Strategic projects

The 930-kilometre (578-mile) pipeline will transport Russian gas under the Black Sea through Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary, with another section reaching Türkiye.

With a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (1.1 trillion cubic feet) per year, the project is the world's largest-diameter offshore gas pipeline installed at such depths.

Noting that Russia has many strategic projects being carried out together with Türkiye, Putin said Moscow hopes to boost its trade volume with Türkiye.

Putin also expressed hope that a memorandum on developing trade and economic ties would be signed during the meeting.

