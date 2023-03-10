Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says, "our election agenda will consist of healing wounds of last month's earthquake victims".

The Turkish nation will choose not only the president but also all 600 members of parliament on May 14. (AA)

Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on May 14, the country's president has said.

"With the authority given by Article 116 of our Constitution, I signed the decree for renewing the elections on May 14, which were scheduled to be held on June 18, 2023," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara on Friday.

"Our election agenda will again consist of healing the wounds of the earthquake victims and compensating the economic and social damages of this disaster," Erdogan said.

The Turkish nation will choose not only the president but also all 600 members of parliament on May 14.

In 2017, Turkish voters decided through a referendum to switch from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system of governance.

As of 2018, Türkiye did away with the premiership and fully shifted to a presidential system of government.

READ MORE: President Erdogan confirms May 14 elections date in Türkiye

Source: AA