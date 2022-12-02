Fast News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the comments in a video message at the start of the two-day Stratcom Summit in Istanbul where participants will address global topics in the field of strategic communication.

Erdogan says a new understanding of truth-oriented communication is needed. (AA)

Türkiye is one of the countries most exposed to fake news as disinformation poses a challenge during the digitalisation process, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

The two-day summit started in Istanbul on Friday. During the summit, participants will address global topics in the field of strategic communication.

Gathering under the theme of "Strategic Communication in the Age of Uncertainty," the platform will feature 52 speakers from more than 24 countries and a distinguished audience of over 3,000.

Erdogan said great transformations are taking place in communication tools and news sources with digitalisation, adding information pollution and disinformation are spreading as the two most marked challenges of the current period.

The president stressed that digital channels are being used more frequently as a psychological operation element in inter-state tension and competition.

"The hypocrisy during our just struggle against bloody terrorist organizations, especially Deash, FETO and PKK, has repeatedly revealed this striking truth.

"Lastly, the language of some international press organisations that we witnessed after the terrorist act on Istiklal Avenue almost played into the hands of the perpetrators," he added.

Erdogan said a new understanding of truth-oriented communication is needed.

Disinformation threatens global peace: Altun

In the age of digitisation, the truth crisis emerges as a threat to global peace and stability, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said at the opening of the Stratcom Summit 2022.

"The misuse of new technologies is today not only an issue for the security of individuals, societies and states but also a security issue in a global context.

"Systematic disinformation activities, which are constantly reproduced, especially through new media and traditional media, threaten global peace and stability," Altun said.

"Today, we need to fight against the threats we are exposed to through new media technologies, from human rights to national security, from digital bullying to hate speech, from terrorist propaganda to systematic disinformation movements, from algorithmic dictatorship to digital fascism," Altun added.

He stressed that the crisis of truth reveals the importance of institutionalization and cooperation in strategic communication at the national and international levels.

In the international arena, Türkiye strives to use strategic communication as a tool for managing crises and uncertainties, and to expand international cooperation in this field, Altun said.

